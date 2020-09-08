More security review meetings on anvil as NSA briefs PM Modi about situation along LAC

New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed about the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

The Indian Army Chief on the other hand briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after China said that India had fired warning shots, a claim that India has strongly denied.

PM Modi was briefed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval earlier today. Top sources confirmed to OneIndia that several meetings are on the anvil today to take stock of the situation along the LAC.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar left for Moscow and is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on September 10. Jaishankar would tell Yi to honour all bi-lateral agreements signed between the two countries since 1993.

Honour bi-lateral protocols since 1993: What to expect from the Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet

After China claimed that Indian forces had fired shots, an official statement from India said that it is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation along the Line of Action Control. However, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres while engagement at the military, diplomatic level is in progress.

In the instant case on September 7, 2020, it was the PLA which was attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops., PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian troops.

However despite grave provocation, the Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility. However, India is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience the official statement also read.

Also Read:

PM Modi hails DRDO for successful HSTDV flight, says very few nations have such capability

COVID-19 pandemic not last, world must be prepared for the next: WHO chief