There will be more positive changes under Sourav Ganguly's guidance: Virat Kohli
India registered a massive win against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test match by innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens. Team India skipper Virat Kohli conducted a press conference in which he said, "We will see lot more positive changes under Sourav Ganguly which will be cricket specific and priority will be given to Test cricket." With this, India also won team's first ever Day/Night Test match played with pink ball. India has won the series.