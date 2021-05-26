More Than One In Three Covid-19 Vaccines Getting Wasted In Jharkhand; 30.2 Per Cent Wastage In Chhattisgarh

Vaccine wastage of a whopping 37.3 per cent has been recorded in Jharkhand, following by a wastage of 30.2 per cent in Chhattisgarh. Tamil Nadu's vaccine wastage stands at 15.5 per cent, Union Health Ministry's data says, Livemint has reported.

The national vaccine wastage currently stands at 6.3 per cent and states have been urged by the centre to keep vaccine wastage below 1 per cent. States like Jammu and Kashmir with a vaccine wastage of 10.8 per cent and, Madhya Pradesh with a vaccine wastage of 10.7 per cent are reporting wastage above the national average.

Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses to States and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20.13 crore doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.77 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, 1 lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.