More Than Half of TN, Kerala Don’t Prefer PM Modi: Opinion Poll

Over 51 per cent of respondents from Tamil Nadu voted that they were ‘not at all satisfied’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll has projected.



Similarly, only 31.95 per cent chose Narendra Modi as the preferred Prime Minister and over 55.84 per cent chose Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Political analysts have opined that one of the challenges that All Indian Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faces this assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, is its association with the saffron party. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has, on several instances, condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ‘divisive politics.’

MK Stalin, Preferred Chief Ministerial Candidate

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May.

The poll predicted that the DMK led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to sweep the Tamil Nadu assembly elections with a projected win of 158 seats, which is a growth of 60 seats over what it had won in 2016.

With 38.4 per cent, DMK president M K Stalin has emerged as the most favoured candidate for the post of chief minister in Tamil Nadu. And Edappadi K Palaniswami is following him with 31 per cent support. It is interesting to note that the choice of 7.4 per cent respondents was Kamal Haasan, 3.9 per cent voted for VK Sasikala, 4.3 per cent for Rajinikanth, 2.5 per cent for PMK’s Dr S Ramadoss, 1.7 per cent for KS Alagiri and 2.6 per cent for O Panneerselvam.



Over 21.04 per cent of the respondents said they were ‘not at all satisfied’ with the present AIADMK regime, while 39.79 per cent said they were ‘satisfied’ and 33.04 per cent said ‘satisfied to some extent’.

MNM, AMMK To Gain Votes

The UPA is likely to bag 43.2 per cent of the vote share, an increase of 3.8 per cent, and NDA is expected to get 32.1 per cent, a fall from 43.7 per cent in 2016, the survey predicted.

The AIADMK led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win about 65 seats.



Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is expected to clock 7.1 per cent of the vote share with about five seats.



TTV Dhinakaran had recently announced, after his aunt Sasikala made an exit from politics, that his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will be contesting as a third front. The poll has predicted that the party will win at least three seats and get 6.5 per cent of the vote share.

Puducherry: BJP To Tread Carefully

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the government in Puducherry by grabbing 18 of the total of 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections, the Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll has projected.

The NDA alliance is expected to win 16 to 20 seats. In the 2016 assembly elections, they had won 12 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win around 12 seats. Other candidates are expected to win 1 seat in Puducherry.

N Rangaswamy, the former Puducherry chief minister and president of All Indian N Rangaswamy Congress (AINR), has emerged as the most favoured chief ministerial candidate, followed by former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. Around 33 per cent of respondents said they were “not at all satisfied” with the state government’s performance.

In 2016, the Congress- DMK alliance had won 17 Assembly seats and Narayanasamy was appointed the chief minister. However, in February 2021 after a spate of resignations from the Congress, a floor test was conducted for the ruling party to prove its majority. The party was unable to. The Lieutenant Governor had then declared President’s rule in Puducherry as the BJP-NR Congress alliance decided to not stake claim.

While the numbers seem favourable, there are a few fissures between BJP and NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy. If the BJP fails to placate Rangaswamy and the AINR Congress decides to contest independently, it would benefit the UPA.

The NDA is likely to control 45.8 per cent of the vote share, an increase of 14.0 per cent, as against 30.5 per cent it got in 2016. The UPA’s vote share is likely to decrease by 1.9 per cent, from 39.5 per cent in 2016 to 37.6 per cent in 2021.

LDF to Retain Power in Kerala: Poll

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is expected to make history by winning a consecutive term in Kerala. The party is likely to win 82 of the total 140 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Kerala, according to the Times Now-C-Voter Poll Survey.



The United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to get 56 seats, while the BJP can hardly win one seat.

The LDF’s vote share is likely to suffer a 0.6 per cent hit, from 43.5 per cent in 2016 to 42.9 per cent in 2021 and the UDF’s vote share is likely to decrease from 38.8 per cent in 2016 to 37.6 per cent in 2021.

Another key indicator of LDF’s victory is Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the poll suggests 42.34 per cent of people are ‘very much satisfied’ with his performance, making him the most preferred CM candidate.

