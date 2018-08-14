I have more freedom in films: Sobhita Dhulipala

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who paved her way into Bollywood with "Raman Raghav 2.0" and features in Telugu film "Goodachari" which is doing well at the box office, feels she has more freedom in the field of acting than in the world of modelling.

"I did modelling, but when I stepped into the field of acting, I felt more empowered and I realised that now I have more freedom with myself," the 26-year-old actress told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

"In modelling, there are specific protocols that you can't exceed, your weight and other things. But now while doing films, I have the freedom to be healthy and can change my body shape according to my characters," she added.

Before entering into films, Sobhita was a model and had won the Femina Miss India 2013 title. She feels inclusivity is something the fashion industry must embrace globally.

"There are many countries which don't even allow or take plus-size models in the contests. This should not happen. The general notion regarding models should change. I feel things are changing, but still there is a long way to go. It is not important how you look. How you carry yourself and how healthy you are, are what matter the most," she added.

Sobhita made her debut in the Telugu film industry this year with the film "Goodachari", which is garnering a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

She said: "This is my first taste of this level of commercial success. As people are liking our film, I am extremely happy and feel motivated to do more good work."

In the past, Sobhita has starred in "Chef" and "Kaalakaandi". She is currently preparing for her roles in Jeetu Joseph directorial Hindi film "The Body" and director Geetu Mohandas' bilingual film "Moothon".

In "Moothon", she is playing the role of a sex worker.

"This is one of the most challenging roles I have ever received. For my role, I had to do a lot of ground work. I met so many people who are involved in this work, and trust me we are the ones who label them as sex workers or prostitutes. We should understand one thing that people who are in the profession where they have to trade their dignity, is not their choice. They are helpless and that's why they do it.

"Portraying a role of a sex worker is a moving experience for me. I hope through my film, people start respecting sex workers and change their opinion regarding them as from my own experience, I believe they are the kindest people who have so little to give yet so tender with others."

She also spoke about the casting couch issue which was raised by actress Sri Reddy in the Telugu film industry.

"I am fortunate enough that I have not experienced such kind of issue till now in my career. Everybody faces some kind of problems in life. If something has happened like this, I would say I can only feel for them but I can't relate to it as I have not faced it."

Sobhita was 16 when she left her home town in Andhra Pradesh and moved to Mumbai for studies. She belongs to a family which is far away from showbiz and glamour.

She felt her parents helped her the most in pursuing her acting career and were liberal enough to allow her to do whatever she wants.

"Like my parents, I won't have the courage to allow my kids to do whatever they want to do in life. But I guess I am lucky to have such supportive parents."

Asked whether her parents interfere in her film choices, she said: "No, I decide which film to do or not. I believe, sometimes opinions can cloud our judgments. So, I believe in the story and go with my understanding and instinct.

"My parents don't make a call on my behalf on what kind of roles I should do. They respect my choices and I hope continuing making responsible choices."

And her choices, she said, are driven by good stories.

"I never think that I should be a part of a film which will be able to sell more. For me, a story and role are important. But now I really would like to do a film on the imperial period. Since childhood, I am very much fascinated with the imperial stories and history."

