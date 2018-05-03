More than 350 students to feature in rowing meet

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) More than 350 students from 50 schools of West Bengal and other states will stake claim for top honours in the 46th K.C. Mahidra All India Invitation School Regatta (AIISR) rowing competition, being organised by the Lake Club at the Rabindra Sarovar here from May 6 to 12.

Besides various schools from the state, schools from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana would be joining this meet.

The meet is open to senior boys and senior girls (Class XI and XII). The championship will be restricted to the Coxed Fours event.

The tournament would be held in league cum knock-out basis where all the teams in each event would be divided in four groups.

After the round robin league, the top two teams will reach the quarter-finals to be held in the knock-out format.

For the first time, specially-abled students would also take part in the indoor rowing competition.

Besides top city schools like South Point, La Martiniere, Modern High School, G D Birla Centre for Education, National High School, St. Xaviers, St. Lawrence, schools in rural areas like Jatragachi Pranabananda High School and Hathiara High School in north 24 Parganas district would also be seen in action here.

Apart from rowing competition on the 500 metre course of the lake -- the main event of the championship -- there will be competition for swimming, quiz and indoor rowing for the students.

