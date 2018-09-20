More than 16,000 runners to participate in Mumbai Half Marathon

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) More than 16,000 runners have registered for the third edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon, across three race categories, it was announced on Thursday.

The marathon, organised by NEB Sports, has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), in association with AFI (Athletics Federation of India), according to a statement.

More than 16,000 runners have registered for the event, across three race categories namely, 5k Fun Run, 10k Time Run and the 21k Half Marathon.

This year saw an increase in entries in all three categories, with 5000 runners committing to the half marathon, 7000 runners undertaking the Timed 10K run and 4000 signing up for the 5K Fun Run. Additionally, 10 female and 3 male pacers will be assisting the runners in achieving their timing goals.

The Brand Ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Sachin Tendulkar said: "During the last two editions, it has been amazing to witness the infectious energy of race day morning, with runners from different age groups taking up the commitment to stay fit. The increase in numbers this year is a positive sign that more people in Mumbai are focusing on a healthy lifestyle."

Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said: "We are confident that the third edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon will be even better than the previous editions as the number of runners has increased across all the three categories and more people will be seen on the track this year."

--IANS

gau/sed