More than 15 villages get road connectivity under PMGSY in JandK's Rajouri

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), roads from Narian to Chakli got road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. These newly constructed roads will make life easier for the daily commuters. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is a nationwide plan in India to provide good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages. While speaking to ANI, one of the locals said, "We used to face problems. For almost 10-15 years, I walked to commute. Now, we are benefitted because of these newly constructed roads."