Morata reminisces on his Juventus days

London, Oct 30 (IANS) Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata on Monday said he was more comfortable staying in Italy and life here has been stressful.

The 25-year-old left Juventus in 2016 to re-join the Spanish football giants Real Madrid before joining the London-club Chelsea in 2017.

"I live in downtown Chelsea. London fascinates me with its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. Too much, too much stress, too many metropolises," the Spaniard was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

"Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live," he said. "You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juventus.

"The disappointment (of leaving Juventus) was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point. They (Real Madrid) treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons," Morata added.

The Spanish international also confessed he joined Chelsea because of coach Antonio Conte.

"I came here because there was a coach like Antonio Conte, we started talking about my eventual transfer last spring and finally I really landed in London," Morata said.

