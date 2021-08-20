Moplah rebellion of 1921 was manifestation of Talibani mindset: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav speaking at inauguration ceremony of 'Mapilla (Moplah) Riots Martyrs Remembrance program at Kozhikode. (Photo/ANI)

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], August 20 (ANI): Former National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav has claimed that the Moplah rebellion in Kerala was in a way the first manifestation of Talibani mindset in India and that the state's ruling Left government was allegedly trying to whitewash it by celebrating it as a communist revolution.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the year-long 'Mapilla (Moplah) Riots Martyrs Remembrance program at Kozhikode on Thursday, Madhav said, "Taliban isn't just a terror outfit, it's a mindset. Born out of fundamentalists, radicalists and Islamist ideas. Its victims are around the world even in Muslim countries. One of the worst victims of such a mindset has been Indian. This mindset was responsible for the partition of our country in 1947."

"In the last century, the first society to be subjected to this kind of mindset was none other than Kerala. The Moplah rebellion was in a way the first manifestation of Talibani mindset in India," he added.

Ram Madhav said as there were no modern means of communication in 1921 but an attempt to hide the details of the revolt, it was projected as the agitation against the British or the agrarian uprising.

"Those who had known what would have happened were shocked. Gandhiji and Ambedkar wrote about it. Gandhiji had written that how can my own Muslim brother can become like this," he said.

"As there was no way for larger countries and the world to know about those atrocities, attempts were made to conceal and whitewash them. It was projected as it was a movement against the British or it was a communist revolution against 'zamindars'," said Madhav.

"We have a Communist government here in Kerala. They are trying to project it (Moplah rebellion) as a movement against the British or a communist revolution against the bourgeois or zamindars.

"They want to celebrate it in a totally different manner. They want movies to be made on the 'heroism' of the rebellion leaders. The Leftist liberal cabal is trying to whitewash it (Moplah rebellion)," he alleged and said "globally he Left is known for distorting the facts. It is in their genes."

Ram Madhav said the Talibani mindset does not spare any religion. Thousands of Muslims were forced to suffer in Malabar due to the riot, he added.

Former additional chief secretary C V Ananda Bose, Dr. C I Isaac, member of Indian Council for Historical Research, and others also attended the meeting. (ANI)