Mood, Emotional State Make You Fall For Online Misinformation

Instance 1: A person came across a motivating story of Sudha Murty, author, philanthropist and chairperson of Infosys Foundation, selling vegetables in front of a temple once every year. They believed it.

Instance 2: Another person saw a viral video that was shared with a claim that it showed a Hindu father pleading and trying to convince his daughter against marrying a Muslim man, insinuating that it was a matter of ‘Love Jihad’. They felt angry and believed it.

Even though both the incidents are examples of misinformation, they were widely shared by thousands of social media users.

If you notice, in both the cases, there was a reliance on emotions while believing whether a piece of information was true or not.

Content Spreads Faster if it Has High Moral Emotion

A 2017 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) stated that content with the largest amount of moral-emotional language had the highest retweet rate.

In simple terms, content spreads faster when it has a high amount of moral emotion.

“These results suggest that emotion is a key component for the diffusion of moral content through social networks and that the social transmission of morality is distinct from basic emotional contagion,” the study noted.

‘Misinformation Contains Over The Top Emotional Language’

Another study conducted by MIT researchers Cameron Martel and David G. Rand and Gordon Pennycook from University of Regina, Canada, in October found that “emotion plays a causal role in people’s susceptibility to incorrectly perceiving fake news as accurate.”

Cameron Martel, PhD student at MIT who is studying misinformation and spread of false news online, told The Quint that one of the sources to consider for heightened emotion is “how much emotion the person is experiencing while encountering online content and how much they rely on emotion while determining whether or not to believe the new information.”

He further said that online misinformation often contains extreme and over the top emotional language.

“It may also be the case that highly emotional false content may even distract people from considering whether the content is accurate before believing or sharing it,” he added.

