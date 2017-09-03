Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton Goes Top After Victory in Italy

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton charged to the top of the drivers' championship with a dominant victory in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, Ferrari arch-rival Sebastian Vettel finishing third.

The Briton, who led from pole through to the flag for his first back-to-back victories of the season, finished ahead of Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.

After breaking Michael Schumacher's record of all-time pole positions by securing his 69th, Hamilton's victory means he will take a three-point lead over Vettel into the next GP in Singapore.