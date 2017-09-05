Monuments Day in Indian Ambassador's house in The Hague

The Hague, Sep 5 (IANS) The Indian Ambassadors residence here, a 103-year-old heritage monument, will be open to public on September 9 on 'Monuments Day' when visitors can take part in yoga sessions, Bollywood dance and 'henna' application.

Villa Meyland or India House in Wassenaar in the Netherlands has been the official residence of Ambassadors of India since 1953. Constructed in 1914, it has been designated a State Monument and is included in the Dutch register of Monuments and Cultural Heritage since 2002.

The architecture of the Villa is inspired by the English country-house style. An arched bridge over the Zijlwatering, a gatekeeper's house, chauffeur's house, a tennis court, a miniature house meant to be used as a kennel and a geometrically streamlined garden structured in three levels form a part of this beautiful 7.2 acres estate.

Villa Meyland's incumbent Venu Rajamony is the 25th Ambassador to the Netherlands. He assumed office in June.

An Indian Embassy press release said that on September 9, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the history and architecture of the Villa, explore the estate and see photos of how the building looked in its early days.

They will also be able to enjoy varied facets of the Indian culture and participate in yoga sessions, Bollywood dance, 'henna' and dress up in traditional Indian attire.

Visitors can also enjoy a performance of tabla by well-known Dutch artist Heiko Dijker, south Indian classical music, Baithak Gaana, a musical performance popular among the Suriname Hindustani community, an exhibit of Indian weaves and sampling of Indian food delicacies.

The 'Open Monumentendag' (Open Monuments Day) is celebrated as a Heritage Day in the Netherlands and is held every year in September. On this day, over 4,000 beautiful monuments, each a symbol of the Dutch culture. are made accessible to everyone.

--IANS

vsc/mr