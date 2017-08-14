Monumental task for Namibia in return fixture against Comoros

Windhoek, Aug 14 (IANS) Namibia's football team, the Brave Warriors, resumed training on Monday to prepare for their return clash against Comoros in their 2018 CAF African Nations Championships qualifiers final round on August 20 here.

On Sunday, Namibia lost 1-2 in Comoros in the first leg of their third round tie, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This is a very demanding and interesting time for our team. We have the away goal which is key," Namibia's coach Ricardo Mannetti said in a statement on Monday.

According to Mannetti, the islanders have an advantage with the two goals they scored.

"We know what we need to do, we have to at least win by 1-0, and that will not be that easy," he added.

Namibia will be banking on a win so as to make their maiden appearance at the continental showpiece for domestic players.

"We have a monumental game on Sunday and we need everyone behind the team. This team has proven that they can rise to the occasion and with a filled Stadium it has proven to bring the best out of the team, so get you ticket, come early and support the team on Sunday," he added.

