Months After Turning Approver, Nirav Modi's Sister Purvi Helps ED Recover Rs 17 Crore From UK Bank Account

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (1 July) said that they have recovered Rs 17.25 crore as proceeds of crime from fugitive businessman Nirav Modi with the help of his sister Purvi Modi, reports India Today.

As per the reports, she has remitted an amount of $23,16,889.03 (Rs 17.25 crore approximately) from a UK bank account to the bank account of the Government of India.

"Purvi Modi (sister of Nirav Modi )remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 from the UK Bank account to the bank account of Government of India, Directorate of Enforcement. Thus, ED was able to recover appx. Rs.17.25 Crore (USD 2316889.03) from the Proceeds of crime," the probe agency stated.

Notably, Purvi Modi, who has turned an approver in the money laundering case against him, informed the ED about the account. The ED further added that the account in her name was being operated by Nirav Modi.

"On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her."

"As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," the central probe agency said in a statement.

Modi is presently lodged in a UK jail and he, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are accused of masterminding one of the biggest banking frauds amounting to around Rs 14,000 crore, which was first admitted by Punjab National Bank (PNB) in February 2018, followed by other public sector banks.

Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta were initially mentioned as accused in the case against Nirav Modi, but later a Special PMLA Court pardoned them on the condition that they would make full and true disclosure of aspects related to the case.