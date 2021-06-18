Monthly Contribution Of TMC MLAs To Party Fund To Be Doubled

The monthly contribution to the party fund by the Trinamool Congress MLAs will now be doubled, according to sources. The monthly contribution amount to the party fund by the MLAs was Rs 1000. Now it is going to be Rs 2000 per month.

Every month, sitting members of the state legislature receive about Rs 72,000 in lieu of allowances and other benefits. However, from the next month onwards, the TMC MLAs will be required to contribute two thousand rupees per month to the party fund, according to Trinamool Parliamentary Party sources.

In the financial year 2019-20, the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Center, has received donations of Rs 785 crore from individuals, electoral trusts, and corporates all put together, according to the latest reports submitted to the Election Commission in February. This amount is reportedly almost 5 times greater than the donations received by the opposition party Congress, which raked in a somewhat meager Rs 139 crore. As for the rest of the parties, the Trinamool Congress got Rs 8 crore and the CPI got Rs 1.3 crore and the CPM got Rs 19.7 crore.

Records clearly show that the amount of funds received by the Trinamool Congress is much less than other political parties. But in the current situation, the party is expanding. The importance of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in national politics has also increased after the victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly election. In this case, the ruling party is being forced to think about increasing expenses of party-related activities. Therefore, the party has decided to increase the membership fee for its sitting MLAs, said a TMC source.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has sent out a strong message today, warning her party members against getting involved in unethical activities, while also stressing on the need for honesty and transparency.

The TMC has not increased its membership fee since 2001. Even after the victories in 2011 and 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the membership fees remained unchanged.

Many members of the Legislative Assembly have bank accounts, while many others, especially the newly-elected MLAs, have not yet opened bank accounts. So the ruling party wants to complete the whole process by opening bank accounts for the second group within the next month. Trinamool MLAs have welcomed the party’s decision.

