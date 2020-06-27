Monster Tornado in China! Video Shows Drivers Filming Violent Wind Sweeping Near Xilinhot in Inner Mongolia

A video of a frightening tornado hovering over the suburbs of Xilinhot city in north-eastern China's Inner Mongolia has gone viral on social media. The wind hit the Chinese village on Wednesday afternoon. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by the Chinese National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Weibo. The clip shows a motorist filming the monster-like wind from a distance. A man behind the camera can be heard saying 'look at that tornado at another driver who was recording the incident. The cyclone was formed at around 2:30 pm near the New Vehicle Administration Station of Xilinhot. In the video, can be heard telling their videographer to park his car properly, however, he says ‘it will be fine’. What is a Cyclone? Know All About Cyclonic Storms Ahead of 'Nisarga', Which is Expected to Make Landfall at Maharashtra Coast Near Alibaug On June 3.

A second video shared by the weather authority shows a motorist recording the wind at a much closer distance. It was uploaded by an account known as 'Ximeng Impression' where the terrific wind can be seen coming towards parked cars. However, no causalities have been reported so far due to the weather condition. Tornadoes can have wind speeds up to 483 kilometres per hour and can destroy trees and buildings on their way. It can even throw heavy objects in the air with ease.

Big Tornado Sweeps Near Xilinhot, Inner Mongolia, China:

Tornado is a violently rotating column of air extending from a thunderstorm to the ground. The most violent tornadoes are capable of tremendous destruction with wind speeds of up to 300 mph. There are various types of tornadoes, however, we are not sure what caused this violent wind.