Monsoon withdrawal from Delhi likely by midweek

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi by the mid of this week, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday.

The wind system had reached the national capital on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

'Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. It is expected to recede from the rest of northwest India by midweek,' the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, Kuldeep Srivastva, said.

Earlier this year, the MeT department had revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

'The IMD (India Meteorological Department) revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years,' Srivastava said.

Delhi has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 643.8 mm since June 1 so far, when the monsoon season started – a deficiency of 10 per cent.