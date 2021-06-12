Monsoon to sweep North India by June 14-15: IMD

Swarajya

With BJP chief J.P. Nadda meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi thrice within a week, speculations of a cabinet expansion have gained ground. With no change in the ministries since the Modi government began its second term in 2019, and a string of key Assembly elections, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa, slated for next year, a reshuffle may be on the cards this month or in July and could see more berths for representatives from the poll-bound states. Nadda had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah also present.