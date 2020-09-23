Monsoon Session: Ruckus over farm bills is to cover their own failures from past, says BJP

Hyderabad, Sep 23: The melodramatic protests by Congress, TMC, AAP and other regional parties like TRS against the farm bills passed by parliament are desperately manufactured for face-saving of their own governance failures from the past, BJP said on Wednesday.

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Congress and its regional allies are exhibiting their frustration driven out of guilt and their intentional incompetence, in not impacting lives of small and marginal farmers positively in decades of their misgovernance with lopsided priorities."

"Despite being in power for around six decades, Congress party and its allies including Communist parties could not fully liberalise the agricultural sector, while every other sector was liberalised. Especially the cultivation, harvest and post-harvest areas which could have enabled and empowered small and marginal farmers, who constitute more than 90 percent of the farming population in India," the spokesperson said.

BJP pointed question to Congress-- when you have liberalised the 'input side' of agriculture sector over a decade back?, which benefited large multi-nationals to enter in seed, fertilizer, nutrition and pestiside areas? and why didn't you (Congress) free the 'market side' which could have directly benefited the small and marginal farmers?

However, the BJP understands the Congress party's political plot to keep small farmers unorganised and poor for vote bank politics. Empowerment and prosperity of farmer community could have challanged the divisive politics Congress and its regional stooges played for decades.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision to enable and empower small and marginal farmers in the nation. "Our party's and our government's singular objective is to make farmers at 'bottom of the pyramid' prosperous," Rao said.

"'Farmers First' is our national agenda. The ill-intentioned opposition parties exhibiting empty and baseless outrage, at the courageous and landmark reforms in Agriculture sector initiated by PM Narendra Modi, should bury their heads in shame for opposing small and marginal farmers economic empowerment," he added.

