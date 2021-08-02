Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding repeal of farm laws, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Monday till 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda had earlier in the day given a 'suspension of business' notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on farmers' agitation.

In the notice, Hooda said, " That the House to discuss the extraordinary situation that has risen over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Government of India in September 2020. Lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost eight months and have braved the winter, summer and are now out in the open during the monsoons"

Farmer organisations say more than 500 people have lost their lives during the protests. As a democracy, our Parliament represents the will of our people, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to raise their issues in the temple of democracy. I, therefore, urge you to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in Rajya Sabha," added Hooda.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with members of Bahujan Samajh Part (BSP), Nationalist Congres Party (NCP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday to ask the Centre to discuss the issue of farm laws and Pegasus in the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded Opposition parties were scheduled to meet on Monday at 10.15 am at senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge's office to plan a strategy for the day's proceedings of the House.

Amidst the uproar created by Opposition parties in the Parliament on Friday, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 11 AM on August 2. Proceedings of Rajya Sabha were also adjourned for the day amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus snooping and other issues on Friday. The proceedings of Rajya Sabha would now begin at 11 am today. The Upper House was adjourned twice on Friday - first till 12 noon and then again till 2:30 pm.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

