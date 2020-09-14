Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha passes two Bills on Day 1

New Delhi, Sep 14: Speaking on the country's fight against coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday told Lok Sabha that the rate of infection has been low in India. He also added that nearly 77 per cent of patients have recovered.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour, during which Members of Parliament ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries.

The India-China border row, plunge in GDP growth, nose-diving economy and migrant crisis are some of the key issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to MPs for choosing the path of duty in the times of coronavirus, saying all MPs had given their nod to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on weekends too.

Stressing on following Covid-19 protocol, PM Modi said: "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of soldiers and said: "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

Monsoon Session: Highlights

Speaker Om Birla adjourns the Lok Sabha after the lower house passed the Medical Bill. The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 3pm tomorrow.

Sougata Roy's remark expunged from House record

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at TMC MP Saugata Roy for his remark on Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. "Commenting on personal attire...being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk," the minister said.

The remark has been expunged from record.

FM presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 68,868.33 crore," said the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Rate of Covid infection low in India: Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday told Lok Sabha that the rate of infection has been low in India. He also added that nearly 77 per cent of patients have recovered.

Saying that India has very well managed its fight against coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "With our endeavour to manage Covid-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries."

