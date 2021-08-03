Monsoon Session: Oppn Ups the Ante Against Govt; Rahul Arrives on a Bicycle

Upping the ante against the Centre over discussion on Pegasus reports, farm laws and inflation, several Oppsoition leaders on Tuesday, 3 August travelled to the Parliament on bicycles.

Earlier, at least 13 political parties attended a meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Opposition's strategy in the Parliament amid the ongoing deadlock in both Houses.

The meeting was attended by the NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), JMM, J&K NC, TMC and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting

The BJP too held a Parliamentary meet in Delhi ahead of the day's session

BJP Holds Parliamentary Meet in Delhi

A BJP Parliamentary party meeting was held in Delhi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and other party leaders.

Important to Unite the Forces: Rahul Gandhi

At the breakfast meet, Rahul Gandhi stressed on the importance of a united Opposition.

"The single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it will become for the BJP-RSS to suppress it," he said, as quoted by ANI.

