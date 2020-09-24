Monsoon Session: Is Govt Willing to ‘Destroy’ Temple of Democracy?

As the Monsoon Session ended abruptly on Wednesday, 23 September, in a bid to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus among lawmakers, the death knell for India’s parliamentary democracy has begun sounding louder.

Eight bills passed the Rajya Sabha in a flurry with no Opposition present, a travesty of the Constitution. It was no accident that boycotting MPs marched from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to Dr Ambedkar’s and back, to mourn the betrayal of the values of both these Founding Fathers.

Despite the truncated nature of this session, this innings of Parliament will be remembered for three distinctive trends that emerged: missteps in planning, misguided policymaking, and this government’s misdemeanours.

Missteps In Planning: Amid COVID, Could We Not Have Convened A Virtual Monsoon Session?

First the missteps. With the total COVID cases inching towards 60 lakhs, not to mention India’s unenviable tag of being the ‘global leader in daily cases and daily deaths’, the logic of calling the Parliament into session was questionable. The average age of lawmakers in our country is currently 54. That of the Cabinet is 60. A significant number of lawmakers fall in the ‘at-risk’ group between 60-80.

In these circumstances, and keeping in mind the national picture, despite the Parliament staff working overnight to ensure that a number of precautionary measures were in place (including staggered timings, physical distance between seats, regular sanitisation etc), the prospect of Parliament convening physically was always a risky proposition.

Not that it shouldn’t have conducted its constitutional mandate of legislative business and oversight. On the contrary, as I had tried to repeatedly argue, surely efforts could have been made to replicate these processes in virtual form? Across the world, Parliaments and parliamentary committees have been conducting business virtually or in hybrid format, with some MPs attending and others joining in from home. India remains an outlier from these best practices, despite portraying itself as an IT giant and all the bluster about ‘Digital India’.

Knowing the risks involved, why did the government go ahead? Constitutionally, there cannot be more than a six-month gap between the conclusion of one session and the commencement of the next. With the Budget Session adjourning on 23 March, there was an obligation for Parliament to meet before 23 September (ironically the day it was prematurely adjourned again).

But this wasn’t the whole story. The government had invoked powers under Article 123 to promulgate 11 Ordinances during the inter-session period. Without replacing these with Bills, under the rules these Ordinances would expire in six weeks of the commencement of the new session.

And finally, the clincher: after the disastrous economic collapse provoked by their poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had been forced to ‘unlock’ rapidly, in a bid to revive our flailing economy. With young students being forced to give critical exams like the NEET-JEE in the middle of a pandemic, and offices and workplaces reopening, it would have made for poor optics if Parliament itself remained shut on account of the virus.

So Parliament met in this half-baked fashion, rushed government legislation through, and adjourned on the day the news came in of the death of a serving minister.

Misguided Policymaking & ‘Reducing’ Parliament To A ‘Rubber-Stamp’

This brings us to the misguided policymaking. The Ordinance route, normally meant to be used only in extraordinary circumstances, has frequently been deployed by this government to ram through questionable legislation in the absence of a sitting Parliament. That pattern continued during the Monsoon session.

Far-reaching Bills relating to agriculture and labour, two areas of transcendent importance in our predominantly agrarian country with a large working population, were passed over furious objections. The Opposition was agitated by the government’s push to deregulate agriculture without any consultation with the state governments, leaving our smaller farms vulnerable to the whims of larger corporations and the perils of contract farming, while the labour codes stacked the decks against workers’ rights and left unorganised workers particularly vulnerable.

