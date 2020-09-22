Monsoon session Day 9: Rajya Sabha passes the National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020

New Delhi, Sep 22: The ongoing monsoon session of the parliament has entered its ninth day. On Monday, eight opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session over the chaos in the House during Sunday's passing of the farm bills.

However, the members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, refused to leave the Upper House on grounds that the action taken was unilateral.

Highlights:

Rajya Sabha passes the National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Saugata Roy gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "farmers' protest against Government policies in the farming sector".

DMP MP A Raja gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 and its impact on sustainable development.

Congress MP MK Raghavan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on 'border issues with neighbouring countries'

Congress MP TN Prathapan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the stand of the government over OBC reservation in the country

Rajya Sabha passes the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 for passage

Rajya Sabha passes the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill amends Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017. The Bill seeks to declare five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) set up under the Public-Private Partnership model in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur as institutions of national importance.

Congress MP and INC chief whip Jairam Ramesh listed seven reasons why the Opposition has decided to boycott rest of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha.

Here are the 7 reasons why the Congress and like-minded parties are boycotting rest of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha: pic.twitter.com/PsfGtnXqGc — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 22, 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resumes his speech on the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu appeals to Oppn parties to rethink their decision to boycott House proceedings

I am a senior Member of Parliament, I have apologised for what happened in the House, but I didn't get any response. I found this very insulting. My party has decided to boycott the entire session: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav

We'll boycott Parliament session until Govt accepts our 3 demands-govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission & Govt agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP: GN Azad

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urges Opposition leaders to "rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions".

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha wrote to me expressing his commitment to democracy and how he was treated. He wrote to me that in order to arouse the conscious of people he wanted to observe one-day fast: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

