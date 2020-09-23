Monsoon session Day 10: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Monsoon session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1.
On Tuesday, opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the Lok Sabha session as a solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.
Both, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were not left with any option but to hurriedly pass important bills in Parliament.
Highlights:
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. Monsoon Session, that was scheduled to go on till October 1st, cut short in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
Rajya Sabha returns the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2020.
Lok Sabha had passed the Bills on September 18th.
Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020.
Lok Sabha had passed the Bill yesterday.
J&K was a part of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's empire & even after him the first Dogra Maharaja was a general of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. From that time onwards lakhs of Punjabis have settled in J&K. In the constitution of J&K, Punjabi was there as their official language: Naresh Gujral
Unfortunate that Punjabi isn't being included in this Bill, as an official language in J&K. Punjabi is the richest & oldest language of north India, with its own script Gurmukhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral, in Rajya Sabha, on Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020
Rajya Sabha debates on Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020
Rajya Sabha passes the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020.
Lok Sabha had passed the Bills yesterday.
Rajya Sabha is discussing Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 Industrial Relations Code, 2020 & Code on Social Security Bill, 2020
When a Bill that assures wage security, social security and health security to 50 crore labourers has been brought, the Opposition is absent because they are distanced from the public: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Rajya Sabha
Opposition parties write a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asking him not to pass the three labour related bills in Rajya Sabha in absence of the opposition party MPs.
73 yrs after independence, labourers are getting the right they'd been waiting for. The Bills guarantee wage, social & health security: Union Minister P Javadekar on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, Industrial Relations Code & Code on Social Security Bill
Opposition parties stage joint protest in Parliament premises over farm bills. Placards of 'Save Farmers' and 'Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy' seen.
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and NCP's Praful Patel present, among others.
MPs of Opposition parties which boycotted the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, meet at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad.
They will be discussing their further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament.
MPs of Opposition parties which boycotted the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, meet at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
They will be discussing their further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/rDt8gHbfB6
President's House allots time to Opposition parties at 5 pm to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders permitted to meet, owing to Covid-19 protocols, sources said. Opposition parties had earlier sought an appointment over the issue.
Rajya Sabha passes the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
"Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill covers financial contracts entered into on bilateral basis outside clearing system. It'll empower financial regulators RBI, SEBI, IRDAI etc. They'll notify contract under its purview as qualified financial contractor. This Bill, if passed, will have a very big bearing on the financial stability of India and we'll have a buoyant market as a result of which business will have greater, affordable resources," FM Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
The Rajya Sabha is debating the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020. The Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts (over the counter derivatives contracts).
Speaking on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai said, "It is a law for the national and internal security. Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds don't dominate the political and social discourse of India". "Experience says that many organisations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that. The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity wasn't established completely. So Aadhaar Card has been brought in to establish their identity," he added.
Parliament passes The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, that will regulate foreign funding of NGO
The meeting which has been called by opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, will discuss further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament. It will be held at the office of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Parliament later today.
Opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, have called a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at Parliament today.
I've to inform members that the Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die: MoS for MEA & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan
Amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, stating that India is a democracy unlike China and the government should listen to the voice of the Opposition. He added that the strength of democracy is ascertained by the amount of freedom the opposition enjoys, reports ANI.
Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states'
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September
Lok Sabha will meet at 6 pm on Wednesday instead of the usual time of 4 pm.
Also Read:
Monsoon Session: Ruckus over farm bills is to cover their own failures from past, says BJP
Explained: What is the standard procedure to suspend an MP from the House?
Explained: What is Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020?