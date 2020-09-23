Monsoon session Day 10: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Monsoon session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1.

On Tuesday, opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the Lok Sabha session as a solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Both, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were not left with any option but to hurriedly pass important bills in Parliament.

Highlights:

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. Monsoon Session, that was scheduled to go on till October 1st, cut short in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.

Rajya Sabha returns the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha had passed the Bills on September 18th.

Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha had passed the Bill yesterday.

J&K was a part of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's empire & even after him the first Dogra Maharaja was a general of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. From that time onwards lakhs of Punjabis have settled in J&K. In the constitution of J&K, Punjabi was there as their official language: Naresh Gujral

Unfortunate that Punjabi isn't being included in this Bill, as an official language in J&K. Punjabi is the richest & oldest language of north India, with its own script Gurmukhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral, in Rajya Sabha, on Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha debates on Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha passes the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Lok Sabha had passed the Bills yesterday.

Rajya Sabha is discussing Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 Industrial Relations Code, 2020 & Code on Social Security Bill, 2020

When a Bill that assures wage security, social security and health security to 50 crore labourers has been brought, the Opposition is absent because they are distanced from the public: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties write a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asking him not to pass the three labour related bills in Rajya Sabha in absence of the opposition party MPs.

73 yrs after independence, labourers are getting the right they'd been waiting for. The Bills guarantee wage, social & health security: Union Minister P Javadekar on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, Industrial Relations Code & Code on Social Security Bill

Opposition parties stage joint protest in Parliament premises over farm bills. Placards of 'Save Farmers' and 'Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy' seen.

Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and NCP's Praful Patel present, among others.

MPs of Opposition parties which boycotted the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, meet at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

They will be discussing their further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament.

