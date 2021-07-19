Monsoon Session 2021: Here’s a List Of Key Bills to Be Tabled in Parliament

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to be held between 19 July and 13 August, and will have 19 sittings. Both the houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days.

At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced and 17 of them will be new.

Bills such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 among others will be introduced.

However, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, that aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies has not been listed.

Here's a list of the key bills that will be tabled in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

This bill aims at amending the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, to decriminalise 12 compoundable offences, which deal with procedural and technical violations.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

This bill focuses on providing speedier, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the stakeholders in a way, which is least disruptive to the continuity of their businesses and preserves jobs.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

This bill aims at amending the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013. As announced in the Union Budget, 2021, the government will separate the National Pension System Trust (NPS) from PFRDA for ensuing universal pension coverage.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

This bill aims at de-licensing power distribution business for increased competition, appointment of member from law background in every Commission for strengthening of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), penalty for non-compliance of RPO, rights and duties of consumers.

This bill will privatise power distribution and consumers will get the option to choose from multiple service providers.

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021

This bill aims at amending the law related to the acquisition of land containing coal deposits. It seeks to allow leasing of coal and mining rights to other companies, including ones in the private sector.

Through this bill, the government aims to amend the law related to the land acquisition that contains coal deposits.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill

This bill aims at preventing and combating trafficking of people, especially women and children, providing care and protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims. It also seeks to create a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders.

Other Bills

Bills such as the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021 that aims to provide harmonious policy and regulatory framework for India's Antarctic activities are also included.



Other bills considered for tabling are the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 and the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 etc.

