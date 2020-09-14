Monsoon Parliamentary Session begin; Discussion India-China LAC standoff unlikely on Day 1?

The government is unlikely to have discussions on China right away during the parliamentary. The NDA sarkar will ask the opposition to wait for developments in China. If the opposition continues to demand that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement then that might happen on the floor of the house. Although the discussion on China is unlikely on Day 1.

Over the last few weeks, the opposition parties have been preparing to take up the issue of India-China LAC standoff and the current situation over there LAC. However, what is given to understand from top sources within the government reveal that they are not willing to have any debate or discussion on this. The reason behind this is the issue of national security cannot be discussed on the floor of the house and also because it is a developing situation and see how things unfold.