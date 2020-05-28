Monsoon madness: COVID-19 is still active but India's large-scale extreme events are just around the corner

The entire world and the country are focused on COVID-19 and debating the safest ways to relax the lockdowns. Everything about the post-COVID world is being debated as can be expected by the uprooting of the entire system by this little virus. To add to the misery of COVID-19 lockdowns, Cyclone Amphan left a trail of disaster behind and deeply impacted the testing and tracing of COVID-19 and left scores of returning immigrant labourers homeless. But India cannot lose sight of the monsoon season which is right around the corner.

Even the good news of reduced pollution due to worldwide lockdowns may end up spelling bad news for the monsoon. The surface temperature anomalies over the last few months show a cooler than normal Indian subcontinent and a warmer than the normal Indian Ocean which can mean a delayed onset. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has however called for normal onset and a normal season.

April 2020 Blended Land and Sea Surface Temperature Anomalies in degrees Celsius Image credit: NOAA More

April 2020 Blended Land and Sea SurfaceTemperature Anomalies in degrees Celsius Image credit: NOAA

But even a "normal" monsoon does not guarantee that there will not be floods and droughts across the country. Everything about the monsoon has been changing and the Indian Ocean continues to warm even as the lockdowns reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The warm Indian Ocean is a blessing since it provides the enormous amount of moisture needed to maintain the monsoon. However, the droughts and floods are being exacerbated by the warming Indian Ocean. Land warming is not directly related to extreme rain events (EREs) over most of India since the moisture mostly comes from the oceans.

The definition of EREs matters in interpreting the past changes and their dynamic drivers. Counting heavy rain events at each location as EREs can lead to an over-counting if there is a growing aggregation of the EREs. Because the EREs at different locations can be a part of the same large system if there is a spatial aggregation of EREs. Akshaya Nikumbh, a graduate student from the Center for Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at IISc, and her advisors reported last year that there has indeed been an increase in spatial aggregation of EREs. The question is - Are large-scale extreme rain events (LEREs) increasing in number? What processes lead to such an aggregation is also an important question for continued improvements in monsoon predictions.

The key question is how the aggregation is being facilitated. Akshaya just published a new article which answers this key question. An earlier study had suggested that the LEREs were becoming more frequent and that additional moisture from the Arabian Sea was supporting these LEREs. The new study adds further details and dynamical insights.

A vegetable vendor pushes his cart through a flooded street. More

A vegetable vendor pushes his cart through a flooded street.

The west coast of India receives copious amounts of rain because the moist south-westerlies are forced to climb the Western Ghats resulting in the air cooling and the moisture being dumped as metres of rain. However, the more frequent Kerala and Mumbai floods have made it amply clear that EREs are increasing along the west coast as well. The direct pumping of the moisture by the south-westerlies and the orographic lift sets up a system of so-called Secondary Cyclonic Vortices (SCV). A cyclonic circulation associated with a rising motion at the centre with a vertical flux of moisture. The vertical motion again leads to expanding air because the pressure in the atmosphere decreases with height. The expanding air cools and the moisture condenses releasing the energy that is picked by the moisture where evaporation occurs. These are the same processes that energise cyclones and produce large amounts of rains from them.

Story continues