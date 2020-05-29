Total Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 1,65,799, Death Toll Jumps to 4,706: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020

Mumbai, May 29: On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on the nationwide lockdown. The fourth phase of the lockdown will end of May 31, which is a Sunday. Talking about the arrival of the monsoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year will be around June 1.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has sought cooperation from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the singing of 'Bande Utkal Janani', a patriotic Odia song, on May 30 to boost the morale of Odisha's COVID warriors.

In view of the rising numbers of the coronavirus cases in Haryana, State Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that its border with Delhi will be "completely sealed" due to rise in novel coronavirus cases. He said that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Haryana is due to people coming the national capital.

The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, earlier curtailed due to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to be conducted for 15 days this year, as per reports. The Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage could be conducted only via Baltal route, reports added. The 42-day Yatra is supposed to commence on June 23, 2020. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest updates that take place throughout the day.