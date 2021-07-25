Monsoon Fury in India: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, Indian Navy, Army and Air Force Carry Out Flood Relief Operations

The three Services have joined hands with the civil administration and National as well as the State Disaster Management Authorities in relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Working in close coordination with the administrations of worst-hit Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sanglidistricts of Maharashtra, the Indian Army has deployed Task Forces, comprising Infantry, Engineers, Communication, Recovery and Medical teams in the affected areas.The teams conducted rescue and relief operations and saved precious lives in Chiplun, Shirol, Hatkangle, Palus and Miraj areas.

In Karnataka, the Indian Navy mobilised seven well-equipped flood relief teamsalong with Naval divers, rubber ‘Gemini’ boats, life jackets and medical equipment for flood relief operations. The teams evacuated 165 people from Singudda and Bhaire villages near Kadra Dam, while 70 people were evacuated from low lying areas of Kaiga.

Naval Seaking, Advanced Light Helicopters&Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters conducted multiple sorties and rescued people marooned due to sudden and sharp rise in the water levels. They also conducted aerial survey of the affected areas to enable senior officials to assess the situation and plan rescue and relief operations.

Around 400 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted by Indian Air Force aircraft from Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata and Vadodara to Pune, Kolhapur&Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Goa along with 40 tons of rescue equipment.

The teams of the three Services are working round the clock to rescue the locals affected by floods, besides providing them with food, water, medical. More rescue teams and aircraft are on standby for deployment.