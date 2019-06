While speaking to ANI on monsoon and current weather conditions in Hyderabad, Meteorologist of India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Hyderabad Mukund Rao said, "We expect monsoon to enter Telangana after June 16, the same for Andhra. It will enter this region after 2-3 days. In south coastal Andhra we have given heatwave warning for three days and in Telangana for two days. Monsoon is expected to be normal."