Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Advance Today Into Remaining Parts of Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Some More Parts of Gujarat and Remaining Parts of Telangana
According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):
ALL INDIA WEATHER SUMMARY AND FORECAST BULLETIN
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire central and some parts of north Arabian Sea, entire Konkan including Mumbai and most parts of interior Maharashtra, some parts of south Gujarat region, some more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of North Bay of Bengal today, the 9th June. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely to Advance Into More Parts of Maharashtra Including Mumbai on June 9, Says IMD.
The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through 21.5°N/ Long. 65°E, lat. 22.0°N/ Long. 70°E, Bulsar, Malegaon, Nagpur, Bhadrachalam,Tuni, lat. 19°N/ Long. 87.0°E, 22.5°N/89.5°E and 24.0°N/89.5°E and Bagdogra.
Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 2-3
