Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Advance Today Into Remaining Parts of Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Some More Parts of Gujarat and Remaining Parts of Telangana

The great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Ashish Lata Ramgobin, an accused in a six-million rand fraud and forgery case, was found guilty and sentenced to seven years in jail by a South African court at Durban on Monday (7 June). Ramgobin was the founder and executive director of the Participative Development Initiative at the NGO International Centre for Non-Violence. The 56-year-old Ramgobin, who is the daughter of noted rights activists Ela Gandhi and late Mewa Ramgobind, was accused of defrauding businessman SR Maharaj after he advanced South African rand (R) 6.2 million to her for allegedly clearing import and Customs duties for a non-existent consignment from India, reports Hindustan Times.