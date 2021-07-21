Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall to Decrease Over Punjab, Haryana and Parts of Northwest India, To Gain Momentum After July 25

New Delhi, July 21: The monsoon activity in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of northwest India is set to slow down after 24 hours, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The IMD said that the intensity of rainfall over northwest India is likely to reduce further after 24-hours with isolated heavy falls very likely over Western Himalayan Region.

This means several regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with its adjoining northwest India including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will witness isolated rainfall today, i.e. July 21. The IMD said that the rainfall activity in these regions would decrease thereafter. The IMD, however, said that the rainfall activity would again gain momentum in from July 25 as rainfall intensity would increase. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rains To Continue Over Maharashtra and Goa Till July 22, Rainfall Activity to Increase over Delhi During Next 24 Hours.

Giving details about the monsoon progress in parts of India, the IMD weather forecast said that light to moderate rainfall at scattered places very likely over Delhi during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the west coast and adjoining interior areas and the Gujarat region during the next 4-5 days. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 21st -22nd July", the IMD said.

