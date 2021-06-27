Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Activity To Pick Strength Along Himalayan Foothills Leading to Increased Inflow Into Rivers in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, June 27: Rainfall activity in several states of India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will gain momentum in the coming days as moist easterly winds are likely to pick up in strength. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast stated that enhanced rainfall activity is very likely all along the Himalayan foothills regions of north Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand around July 1 and 2. The IMD forecast further informed that the rainfall activity in these regions will lead to increased inflow into the rivers originating or flowing in these states.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Progress of Southwest Monsoon To Be Slow in North India, IMD Says No Favourable Conditions During Next 7 Days

Giving details about the advancement of the southwest monsoon, the IMD forecast said that the progress of the monsoon in North India will continue to remain slow. The weather agency said that the prevailing meteorological conditions, atmospheric features, and wind pattern suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and during the next 6-7 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Progress of Southwest Monsoon To Be Slow in North India, IMD Says No Favourable Conditions During Next 7 Days.

The IMD said that the Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. Moreover, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to prevail over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days and over western parts of Peninsular India from June 28 onwards. Meanwhile, scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and rainfall is also likely over these regions during this subdued monsoon activity period.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Air Quality in National Capital To Improve Marginally on Saturday, IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Rains