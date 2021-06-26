Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Progress of Southwest Monsoon To Be Slow in North India, IMD Says No Favourable Conditions During Next 7 Days

New Delhi, June 26: Residents of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh will have to wait some more days for monsoon as the MeT forecast has stated that conditions are still not favorable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in these regions. The IMD forecast on Saturday said that wind patterns and conditions were currently not favourable for sustained rainfall in these regions. Meanwhile, the Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

The IMD said that prevailing meteorological conditions, large-scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely in these states during the next 7 days. The IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is very likely to prevail over Northwest, Central and western parts of Peninsular India during the next 5 days.

Moreover, under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds, heavy rainfall very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, and northeastern states during the next 5 days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 30, 2021", the IMD said.

