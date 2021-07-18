Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Maharashtra and Goa Till July 19, Rainfall Activity Gains Momentum in North India

Mumbai, July 18: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday and Monday, the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over these states till July 19. Moreover, rainfall activity would continue over the west coast and adjoining inland areas during the next 5-6 days. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa & adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 18th19th; over Gujarat region on July 18, 2021", the IMD said. Delhi Monsoon 2021: After Long Delay, Southwest Monsoon Brings Rain to National Capital.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Western Himalayan Region that includes Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Moreover, northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will receive heavy rains till July 21 and a decrease in rainfall activity over the same regions thereafter. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Taking about monsoon activity in North India, the IMD said that extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand till July 19 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 19, 2021. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places was also very likely over Delhi and Chandigarh on July 18 and 19. The IMD said that moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued an alert and said the weather conditions may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor.

