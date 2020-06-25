Monsoon 2020 Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, IMD Says Flood Situation Likely

New Delhi, June 25: Heavy rainfall is set to lash the northeastern states of India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD, heavy rainfall warning has been given to Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days. The scientist also said that chances of floods in these states are likely during these days. "There are also chances of flooding so we have informed State and the central govt", he said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Foot Care: How to Keep Your Feet Free of Germs and Silky Smooth This Rainy Season?

The weather agency has also declared the onset of monsoon over Delhi. It said its northern limit now passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal & Ferozepur. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

Usually, the wind system reaches the national capital on June 27. "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, entire Delhi, some parts of Haryana and most parts of Punjab", the IMD weather bulletin said.

Also Read | Delhi Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Monsoon Expected to Arrive Tomorrow in Delhi-NCR, Says IMD

Here's the tweet:

Over the next 3 days, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been given to Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. There are also chances of flooding so we have informed State and the central govt: RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/dP2BGAzUbI — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020





The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during 26th-27th June. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 days.