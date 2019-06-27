Monks celebrate birthday of 17th Karmapa of Tibetan Buddhism Ogyen Trinley Dorje

Gyuto Tantric celebrated 34th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje in Sidhbari near north Indian hill town Dharamshala. Hundreds of monks including few foreigner followers have gathered to celebrate his birthday and offered long life prayers for their spiritual leader. Karmapa has obtained passport of Commonwealth of Dominica, went to Unites States last year and has not returned yet. Buddhist followers in Dharamshala also pray for his return to India. The 17th Karmapa of Tibetan Buddhism, Ogyen Trinley Dorjee was born on June 26, 1985 in Kham region of eastern Tibet. He was recognized as 17th Karmapa of Tibetan Buddhism on June 30, 1992. After escaping from Tibet at the age of 15, he arrived in Dharamshala on Jan 05, 2000. Since then, Ogyen Trinley Dorjee was living in Gyuto monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala.