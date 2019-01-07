Monitoring liquidity, but won't allow 'loose money' situation: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said although the central bank is monitoring the liquidity situation, it will make sure the ease of liquidity does not turn into "loose money". Das said since he assumed the position of governor, the RBI has announced investment of more than Rs 1 lakh crore through Open Market Operations (OMO). "After I took over, Reserve Bank has announced additional OMO of 60,000 crores in December and for January, we have announced OMO of 50,000 crores," he said while addressing media persons in New Delhi. Das further said, "The issue of liquidity is something which we are constantly monitoring and we'll take steps whenever there is a need to deal with the liquidity deficit, if it is noticed." On Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Das said he has met the representatives of the sector and discussed its functioning with them, and the RBI will examine issues relating to MSMEs that are in the domain of the central bank. Das also said that he will meet representatives of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) on Tuesday in Mumbai. The NBFC community is asking for separate loan window as it is facing several lending issues.