Mongolia ready to work with India on disaster management

Ulan Bator, July 3 (IANS) Mongolia has expressed its willingness to closely cooperate with India on preventing disasters and reduce risks, officials said here on Tuesday.

Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin made the remarks while meeting an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Ulan Bator, Xinhua news agency reported.

Enkhtuvshin said that Mongolia attaches great importance to relations with India and wants to work with the latter on reducing disaster risks.

On his part, Rijiju said that there was a great potential for India and Mongolia to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including disaster risk management.

The Indian delegation arrived here Monday to attend the second Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction to discuss ways to reduce disaster risks and share experiences.

The conference will be held from July 3-6 on the theme "Preventing Disaster Risk: Protecting Sustainable Development", with the attendance of over 3,000 officials and experts from more than 50 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

--IANS

soni/vm