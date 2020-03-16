Money of Yes Bank depositors is completely safe, assures RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Yes Bank crisis assured depositors that their money is completely safe. "I would like to convey to the depositors of Yes Bank that their money is completely safe and there is nothing to worry. There is no reason for any undue worry," said Shaktikanta Das."Swift action has been taken by the RBI and Govt of India. The lifting of moratorium will be on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 pm," RBI Governor added.