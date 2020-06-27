Money laundering case: ED knocks Sonia Gandhi's aide Ahmed Patel's residence in Delhi

New Delhi, June 27: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, on Saturday landed at veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence in Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case involving Sterling Biotech Ltd, a company promoted by the absconding Sandesara brothers.

According to reports, the Sandesaras, Nitin and Chetan, are said to be allegedly hiding in Nigeria and Indian agencies are trying to have them extradited.

The ED knocked the doors of Patel's house to record his statement in the case. He was earlier summoned for questioning, but the leader cited COVID-19 guidelines and expressed his inability to visit the ED. Earlier, the health ministry issued advisory for citizens above 65 years to stay at home to save themselves against the novel coronavirus.

It is alleged that Sterling Biotech took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which later turned into non-performing assets. The total volume is pegged at Rs 8,100 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, on Friday carried out searches at multiple premises linked to Ratul Puri, the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The search party comes in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him on Thursday for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 787 crore.

