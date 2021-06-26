Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh skips ED summon, seeks fresh date for appearance

former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case, sources confirmed.

Deshmukh's lawyer, Advocate Jaywant Patil later reached the office with an application seeking another date for his appearance before the agency.

Speaking to reporters outside the office, Patil said that Deshmukh was unable to appear for questioning as they did not have any knowledge about the line of investigation.

"We have given a letter to the ED and asked them to furnish documents based on which we are to be questioned as we do not have any knowledge about the line of investigation. So we are unable to appear for questioning. Now, the ED has to take a call on it," he said.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande underwent medical checkups and were brought to the ED's office after they were arrested earlier today in connection to the case.

On Friday, the ED had raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. Raids were conducted at five places.

After the raids, Deshmukh had said that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had made false allegations against him after he was removed from the post over his suspicious role.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. (ANI)