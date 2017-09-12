Monday Night RAW 9/11 - A Power Laden Show

Monday Night kicked off with a match between Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan. Initially as the bell rang, Jordan is his excited self whereas Reigns with his calm attitude and tact corners Jordan and hits him with return punch followed by corner lariats but Jordan soon fights back with a belly to belly suplex followed by shoulder thrusts and Irish whip.

Reigns was hit hard on the turnbuckles but soon gained momentum in the match by hitting Jordan with corner lariats followed by Mafia kick, and attempted a Superman Punch but Jordan countered it into an arm-trap crossface. Amidst moves and counter moves, both the athletes were exhausted but ultimately, Jordan hit a back suplex on Reigns and got a near 3 count but soon after Roman Reigns hits him with a Superman Punch followed by a spear and got the 3 count out.

After the match, Reigns awaits John Cena in the ring who comes out and then again a war of words started between the two, building up their storyline for No Mercy PPV, later this month.

Next we see a match from the Divas division between Emma and Sasha Banks with Alexa Bliss, the new WWE Women’s Champion on the commentary desk. The match started with Banks locking Emma in a waistlock which Emma escapes but is anyway hit with a chop and step up arm drag. Emma fights back with a sunset flip and barely secures 2 count outs. Banks then got herself together and hit a backslide.

Soon after, NiaJax enters. Ultimately, when Emma ended up tossing Banks into the tree of Woe, Banks barely makes it and quickly locks Emma into a LeBell Lock, making Emma tap out.

We also see Bray Wyatt in a face off against Goldust. The short lived match, despite Goldust’s efforts resulted in Bray Wyatt’s win by hitting Goldust with Sister Abigail and getting the 3 count.

Next up was Elias v/s Kalisto.

As soon as the bell rang, Kalisto attempted leg kicks but instead gets his leg kicked by Elias. Soon after Elias hits Kalisto with somewhat of a wristlock Divorce Court followed by whip into a lariat. Kalisto fought back with a wheelbarrow followed by a spinning kick and a double jump tornado which was only good for a near 3 count. Getting frustrated, Kalisto climbed up the turnbuckles and attempted a rolling sunset flip only to be power-bombed by Elias and further hit him with a Drift Away to get a 3 count victory.

Next up was the most awaited match where the Monster among men, Braun Strowman takes on the Champ, John Cena.

As soon as the bell rang, Braun pushed Cena with so much strength that he ends up outside the ring. Getting inside the ring, Cena gets run over with a shoulder block followed by corner avalanche. Cena fought back with a lariat and a dropkick but instead gets hit by the dropkick coming from Strowman. Amidst all this, Cena tried to come back in the match by attempting a cross-body but instead ended up on the other side of the ring when he gets hit by a fallaway slam. Ultimately, to escape the Attitude Adjustment Strowman stepped outside the ring and Cena followed.

In the meantime referee calls for the bell and John Cena wins by disqualification.

Next up was Enzo Amore in a face off against the Miz.

The match between the 2 was short lived. Initially Miz had the upper hand in the match but Enzo suddenly during the match goes outside the ring and grabs the microphone and tries to distract him with his words, soon after Curtis and Bo Dallas jump on him and he wins by disqualification.

Finally time for the 4-Man Tag Team main event.

On one side we had Dean Ambrose, Hardy Boyz (Jeff & Matt Hardy), & Seth Rollins in a face off against The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) teaming up with the Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows). As soon the bell rings we see Jeff and Cesaro in one on one action. Hardy starts off and hits Cesaro with a Manhattan drop followed by a short term wrist-lock. Soon after, Matt was tagged in. Dean also comes in and hits multiple super kicks but fails to secure a 3 count. Soon after Anderson is tagged in and hits a back suplex combined with a neckbreaker combo and further a reverse chinlock, he escapes and tags in Cesaro. Amidst all this chaos and quick tags, Dean, Seth and the Hardy Boys emerged as the winner by hitting a lateral press on Anderson.