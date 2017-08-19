Monchengladbach re-sign striker Bobadilla

Berlin, Aug 19 (IANS) Borussia Monchengladbach have re-signed striker Raul Bobadilla from Augsburg on a two-year deal.

"Raul is well known in Monchengladbach. He was away but he came home. Over the last few weeks, we have been thinking about our squad and have realized that there is demand for action. In recent years, Raul has consistently proven his qualities," Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl said on Friday.

The 30-year-old striker knows Monchengladbach very well as he played here between 2009 and 2012 to make 59 appearances, providing eight goals and 12 assists, reports Xinhua news agency.

After short spells at Young Boys Bern and FC Basel, Bobadilla returned to the Bundesliga in 2013 after signing a contract with FC Augsburg, where he played four years to score 21 goals in 94 competitive games.

"I am very happy to be back. There are still a few known faces here. I am here and very delighted that Monchengladbach gave me the chance to return," Bobadilla told the club's official home page.

Monchengladbach will clash with Cologne in the first round in Bundesliga on August 20.

--IANS

