    Monchengladbach extend contract with defender Wendt

    Indo Asian News Service

    Berlin, Aug 15 (IANS) German football club Borussia Monchengladbach has extended its contract with seasoned defender Oscar Wendt till June 30, 2019.

    "Oscar developed into a key player. He is our team skipper. We are therefore very delighted about his contract extension," Monchengladbach's sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement on Monday.

    The former Sweden international joined Monchengladbach in 2011 and provided 13 goals in 181 appearances since his arrival.

    "It was my wish to extend my contract here. I always said that I feel super comfortable at Borussia. I love to play for this club and I am glad that I can stay here for longer," the 31-year-old told the club's official home page.

    Monchengladbach will encounter Cologne in the first round in the Bundesliga on August 20.

