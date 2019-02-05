Monaco's Prince Albert II meets EAM Swaraj in New Delhi

Prince of Monaco Albert II, who is on a week-long visit to India, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital on Tuesday. Albert II arrived in India on Monday on his official visit. Earlier, Albert II met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Both the countries are looking to expand their bilateral cooperation and have even identified tourism and services sector as key areas to work on the same. On Monday, Albert II attended India-Monaco Business forum, which was addressed by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.