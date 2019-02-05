Monaco's Prince Albert II meets PM Modi in New Delhi
Prince of Monaco Albert II today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday. Albert II is on a week-long visit to India, and will held discussions with PM Modi to boost bilateral relations. Albert II arrived in India on Monday, and had attended the India-Monaco Business forum, which was addressed by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu. Leaders of both the countries have said that India and Monaco have vast areas, where they can enhance cooperation.