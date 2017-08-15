Monaco's Gil Dias joins Fiorentina on loan for 2 seasons

Rome, Aug 15 (IANS) Monaco winger Gil Dias has joined ACF Fiorentina on loan for two football seasons with a permanent purchase option, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Portuguese player is set to undergo his medical on Tuesday to join Fiorentina's group training coached by Stefano Pioli, the Italian club explained in a statement, reports Efe.

Dias spent the last season on loan at Portugal's Rio Ave, where he appeared in 39 games and scored eight goals, in addition to seven assists.

He returned to the Ligue 1 champions this summer and appeared in the new season with Monaco on Sunday, while the French side accepted Fiorentina's offer to give him a new experience in Italy's Serie A.

Dias is Fiorentina's 10th deal in this summer transfer window: the Italian club has sold Spaniard Borja Valero and Uruguayan Matias Vecino to Inter, Italian Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus and Romanian Ciprian Tatarusanu to Nantes.

